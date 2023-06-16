PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 11-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’

Police are investigating it as a homicide.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that police are calling incredibly complex.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who experienced “significant trauma” in a case that police are calling incredibly complex.

Officers say they were called to Sunwalk Court off Statesville Road by neighbors around 11:30 p.m.

How the boy died is not yet clear.

“There is a lot of information that investigations can’t verify just yet – and that includes exactly how this little boy died,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.

Police say they were called out initially for a gunshot wound, but Butler said they can no longer verify that, but said the child had “significant trauma” and was taken to the hospital where he died.

He called the case “incredibly complex” involving several locations.

Officers are still at this hospital this morning talking to doctors, and family members as part of the investigation.

“I don’t know if you have kids or not, but we’re talking about an 11-year-old child regardless of what the cause was, we have an 11-year-old boy who’s not with us anymore.”

This is being classified as a homicide, which means one person caused another person’s death.

Whether or not any charges have been filed wasn’t immediately clear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Read also: Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Silas Davis, owner of the Davis General Store in Charlotte, has died.
Owner of Charlotte’s iconic Davis General Store dies
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County
Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 11-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Terry Belk and Sandra Belk
Calls mount to ‘de-weaponize’ medical debt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice,...
Panthers release training camp dates, tickets now required for fan entry
Students left the Boot Camp profoundly affected by the unique hands-on experiences that were...
Catawba College students participate in Waterkeeper Alliance Advocacy boot camp