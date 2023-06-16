PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CATS to offer free services on Monday in observance of Juneteenth

All CATS transportation services will be free on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Public transportation in the City of Charlotte will be free this coming Monday, as the city and country observes the Juneteenth holiday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said all bus route, paratransit, LYNX Blue Line and City LYNX Gold Line services will be free on June 19 in honor of the holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the freeing of the last enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

CATS said the fare-free service comes as the transit system “recognizes and celebrates” Juneteenth.

Community members can contact CATS at 704-336-RIDE with any questions.

