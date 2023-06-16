CATS to offer free services on Monday in observance of Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Public transportation in the City of Charlotte will be free this coming Monday, as the city and country observes the Juneteenth holiday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said all bus route, paratransit, LYNX Blue Line and City LYNX Gold Line services will be free on June 19 in honor of the holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the freeing of the last enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

CATS said the fare-free service comes as the transit system “recognizes and celebrates” Juneteenth.

Community members can contact CATS at 704-336-RIDE with any questions.

