PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2,000+ Duke Energy customers without power in southeast Charlotte neighborhood

The outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Cotswold area.
The outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m.
The outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m.(Duke Energy)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power after a vehicle damaged equipment Friday morning in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

The outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Cotswold area.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, crews are working to restore power in the area for 2,557 customers.

As of 2 p.m., it’s unclear when power will be restored in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Deputies provided this picture of what was seized.
Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

Latest News

Shanelle Ridgeway
Woman accused of throwing baby against outside wall, police say
About 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake from a private manhole.
‘No Swim’ advisory lifted after sewage leaked into portion of Lake Norman
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Officers say the case is incredibly complex and are continuing to investigate.
CMPD: 12-year-old boy killed overnight, experienced 'significant trauma'