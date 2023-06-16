2,000+ Duke Energy customers without power in southeast Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power after a vehicle damaged equipment Friday morning in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

The outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Cotswold area.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, crews are working to restore power in the area for 2,557 customers.

As of 2 p.m., it’s unclear when power will be restored in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.