PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vice President Harris coming to Charlotte for anniversary of abortion decision

The Dobbs decision took away protection granted under Roe v. Wade for women’s rights to access abortions
Vice President Kamala Harris supports the right of all people to ask for resolve on the 50th...
Vice President Kamala Harris supports the right of all people to ask for resolve on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte to speak on the 1-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Dobbs decision took away protection granted under Roe v. Wade for women’s rights to access abortions.

The Vice President will speak at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, June 24. More information on Harris’ visit is expected to be released in the coming days.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery
Greggory Gerald Warner was charged with first-degree murder following the alleged assault.
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

Latest News

The BBB is warning of a new scam that popped up in late April.
Scammers targeting apartment hunters with phony credit checks
Grandmother accused of concealing child's death pleads not guilty
Local pastors react to Southern Baptist Convention action on women in pastoral roles
Scammers targeting apartment hunters with phony credit checks
CATS closes portion of light rail route after fight onboard train in South End