UNC Charlotte names interim coach to lead men’s basketball team for 2023-24 season

The program announced Aaron Fearne will coach the 49ers during the upcoming season.
UNC Charlotte has named Aaron Fearne its head coach for the upcoming season.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The men’s basketball program has a new leader at UNC Charlotte, on an interim-basis, at least.

The school announced Thursday that Aaron Fearne has been named the team’s interim head coach for the 2023-24 season, taking over for Ron Sanchez, who resigned from the position on June 6.

Fearne has been with the 49ers for the past five seasons, including his time as associate head coach this past year when Charlotte won the CBI Championship.

“I’m grateful to Mike, Chancellor [Sharon] Gaber and all involved in the search process,” he said in a press release. “I’m prepared to lead this program. We are committed to bringing a tough, competitive brand of basketball to the American Athletic Conference. We will play with pace, attack the glass, and apply pressure to our opponents in all phases of the game.”

Prior to his time at UNCC, Fearne spent nine seasons as a head coach and eight more as an assistant in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

During his tenure in the NBL, he took his team to the finals twice, and was named the league’s Coach of the Year in 2015.

“Aaron has the tools required to lead this program, and our basketball team believes in him,” UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill said. “He has considerable experience as a head coach and his leadership ability has been on full display during a very challenging time. He is widely respected in basketball circles, both college and professional. After conducting an accelerated search at an unconventional time of year, Aaron emerged as the right man at the right time.”

The 49ers are coming off a 22-win season this past year, the program’s most since 2000-01.

According to reports, Sanchez left Charlotte to join the University of Virginia as its associate head coach.

