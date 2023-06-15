PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tennis camp aims to help youth in Anson and Rowan

The tennis camp will take place on the courts at the City Park in Salisbury.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special tennis camp taking place in Salisbury is designed to create a fun opportunity for underserved youth in Anson and Rowan counties.

The camp will be held Tuesday through Friday at the City Park tennis courts. Campers are aged 9-15.

The camp is a collaboration between the non-profit HOLLA! organization, Anson County, and the non-profit Future Scapes of Salisbury.

The objective is to introduce tennis to underserved communities, according to Alex Gaddy of the HOLLA! organization.

“We think tennis is an excellent opportunity for young people to indulge in the sport and go far,” Gaddy said. “The tennis, fees are scholarship based so there’s no cost to the campers.”

The sponsor of the camp is the NC Tennis Foundation. A grant from the NCTF helped to fund it the camp.

Campers will get early morning nutritious snack, tee shirts, and gifts. All of the equipment is provided.

The coaches, including former Livingstone College tennis coach Gwen Jackson, William Brown of the Charlotte Black Tennis Club, and Livingstone coach John Daniels.

“I believe it’s a positive thing because I’ve seen the work. I’ve seen the outcomes and the attitudes and the confidence young people gain from playing the sport after they realize the opportunities,” Gaddy said.

“We had some success with a student who got a $10,000 scholarship to play tennis at Livingstone College,” Gaddy added. “People are very supportive when they see these rural kids putting in the work to learn tennis.”

The HOLLA! was founded 17 years ago as a non-profit. The aim is to address low achievement in the school system.

“We’re using tennis as a catalyst to increase the STEM scores, the learning ability, things like that,” Gaddy added. “We’re using tennis as a draw and that’s what it does. The kids don’t see it everyday. It takes a little persuading because they’ve never seen it.”

