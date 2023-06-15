PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery
Greggory Gerald Warner was charged with first-degree murder following the alleged assault.
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

Latest News

Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill