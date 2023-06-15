Scammers targeting apartment hunters with phony credit checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scammers are finding new ways to steal your identity as you shop for a new apartment or rental home.

For several years, scammers have been creating fake rental ads, but now they’re taking things a step further by creating fake tenant credit checks.

Tom Bartholomy, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, tells WBTV they’ve seen about 18 reports in the last two months of a new online credit check scam.

“We need to do a credit check on you, which you should expect, but then they say, and we’ve got a site for you to use and you know we can expedite everything if you just use that site,” Bartholomy said.

He says this is how they’re stealing your identity.

“You plug in your Social Security number, then you go into the payment part,” he said. “You pay a relatively small fee, 15 to 20 dollars, and hit submit and you think everything’s good. Then you don’t hear anything and then you go and look back at the listing and that listing is not there anymore.”

He says phony listings can be posted on legitimate rental sites, but you can decipher a bad credit check site.

“Do some further checking when you’re on that site that is asking for your Social Security number, if it’s not encrypted that’s a sure sign that you’re dealing with the scammer,” he said.

To determine if a website is encrypted, you can check the search bar for a padlock and a site that starts with HTTPS.

The BBB also recommends the following:

● Be wary of lower-than-usual prices. If the rent for an apartment is well below the going market rate, consider it a red flag. Scammers love to draw people in with claims that sound too good to be true.

● Do some research. Search the listing online, as well as the associated phone number and email address. If you find another listing for the same property in a different city, you’ve spotted a scam. Reverse image searches can be helpful, too, as can searching the alleged landlord’s name along with the word “scam.” These searches only take a few minutes and are well worth the effort.

● Always see the property in person. Many rental scams involve listings for properties that don’t exist. Something is fishy if the renter refuses to let you know where the apartment is before you complete a credit check or pay them a deposit. Be wary, too, if you are given the address of a home with a for sale sign in the yard. You might not be in contact with the actual owners.

● Verify the property owner’s information. Contact a licensed real estate agent to see who owns a property or check the county property appraiser’s website. Ask the landlord for a copy of their ID to verify they are who they claim to be before you offer up sensitive personal information like your social security number for a credit check. If the landlord refuses or gets upset, you could be dealing with a scammer.

● Be cautious about credit check websites. If you need a credit check, always use reputable sources, such as those recommended by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

