PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury City Council to consider awarding contract to build new fire station

Station would replace Fire Station 3 on W. Innes St.
The new station would replace the 1956 era building.
The new station would replace the 1956 era building.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury City Council will consider authorizing a construction contract to build a new fire station. Council will discuss the contract during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:00 p.m.

The proposal will be to award a contract for KMD Construction Company in the amount of $8,078,000 for the construction of Fire Station 3.

The new station will be built at 150 Mahaley Avenue. This will replace Fire Station 3 that is currently located at 1604 West Innes Street. That station was built in 1956 and protects the northwest section of the city. A primarily residential area, however there are several public facilities with high concentrations of commercial and educational facilities such as Catawba College, Livingstone College, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the W.G. Hefner V.A. Medical Center.

The proposed new Station 3 will be 17,300 square feet, and will include administrative areas, residential staff support, service support areas and three truck bays.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras

Latest News

. Lloyd and Tammy Roberts have now protected 306 acres of farmland, with this newly protected...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces farmland preservation milestone
Under a Kentucky bill, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic...
Examining potential impacts of NC transgender athlete bill on students in Charlotte
Gastonia Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks on Wednesday...
Police investigating death after body found near Gastonia railroad tracks
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility