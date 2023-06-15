Salisbury City Council to consider awarding contract to build new fire station

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury City Council will consider authorizing a construction contract to build a new fire station. Council will discuss the contract during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:00 p.m.

The proposal will be to award a contract for KMD Construction Company in the amount of $8,078,000 for the construction of Fire Station 3.

The new station will be built at 150 Mahaley Avenue. This will replace Fire Station 3 that is currently located at 1604 West Innes Street. That station was built in 1956 and protects the northwest section of the city. A primarily residential area, however there are several public facilities with high concentrations of commercial and educational facilities such as Catawba College, Livingstone College, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the W.G. Hefner V.A. Medical Center.

The proposed new Station 3 will be 17,300 square feet, and will include administrative areas, residential staff support, service support areas and three truck bays.

