Rowan County resident big winner during annual Fun Fest at Nazareth Child & Family Connection

Earlier this week, Joe Earnhardt was presented with the new 2023 Toyota Corolla he won during the recent 117th Annual Fun Fest. Gathered at the presentation at Cloninger Ford Toyota in Salisbury were: (left to right) Ron Lovelace, managing partner, Cloninger, Nathan Peele pre-owned director, Cloninger, Hugo Crigler, director of development for Nazareth, Earnhardt, and Jennifer Ethridge, president and CEO of Nazareth.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It was difficult not to have fun at Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 117th Annual Fun Fest recently, but Joe Earnhardt had a bit more fun than most.

Earnhardt, a Rowan County resident, won a 2023 Toyota Corolla, the grand prize in Nazareth’s annual raffle, the centerpiece of the day-long Fun Fest celebration on the Nazareth campus. The Corolla, valued at over $23,000, was donated by Cloninger Ford Toyota of Salisbury.

The drawing for the Corolla capped a day of family fun and festivities at the Fun Fest, which is the largest fund-raising event each year for Nazareth Child & Family Connection.

