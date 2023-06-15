Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Cherry Road and Cel-River Road around 1:47 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a female who had died due to her injuries.

Police said she was hit by a 2009 Ford F-150 that was turning right from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road while she was in the crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim or released her age.

Rock Hill Police are investigating the incident.

