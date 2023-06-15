PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Cherry Road at Cel-River Road.
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Cherry Road and Cel-River Road around 1:47 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a female who had died due to her injuries.

Police said she was hit by a 2009 Ford F-150 that was turning right from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road while she was in the crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim or released her age.

Rock Hill Police are investigating the incident.

Related: Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in DUI crash in Rock Hill

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery
Greggory Gerald Warner was charged with first-degree murder following the alleged assault.
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

Latest News

Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die by drug overdoses in Gaston County
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
The tennis camp will take place on the courts at the City Park in Salisbury.
Tennis camp aims to help youth in Anson and Rowan
Earlier this week, Joe Earnhardt was presented with the new 2023 Toyota Corolla he won during...
Rowan County resident big winner during annual Fun Fest at Nazareth Child & Family Connection