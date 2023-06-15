PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Owner of Charlotte’s iconic Davis General Store dies

Silas Davis passed away recently, the store shared in a social media post.
Silas Davis, owner of the Davis General Store in Charlotte, has died.
Silas Davis, owner of the Davis General Store in Charlotte, has died.(WBTV's QC Life)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime Charlotte general store owner has passed away, the store shared on social media.

According to the Davis General Store’s Facebook page, Silas Davis passed away after dealing with a brain bleed within the past two weeks.

The family business was founded by Davis’ grandfather and great-uncle more than 130 years ago, and has been in its current location on Old Statesville Road since 1908.

“While we are saddened by his passing we rejoice in a life well-lived and an eternal home gained,” the store said in the Facebook post. “The Davis Family is profoundly grateful for the prayers, kind words, and deeds during his time of illness. To all our friends and vendors, we appreciate your support and continued prayers.”

The store said it will be closed for the rest of this week.

