N.C. sports betting bill signed into law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sometime next year, North Carolinians will be able to legally throw some money down on their favorite sports teams.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte Wednesday morning to sign the sports betting bill into law.

Anyone 21 or older will now be able to place a bet on college or professional sports online or in person at a sports wagering site.

The Charlotte area will have at least four sites:

Spectrum Center

Bank of America Stadium

Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The move is one the governor says will bring millions of dollars to the state.

“It’s going to go to universities and their athletic departments, it’s going to go to a fund that’s going to help to attract business and tourists to North Carolina and to help with major sporting events,” Cooper said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the revenue from sports betting will “help us elevate what we’re doing now.”

Wednesday’s bill signing came after House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through the state House with a 69-44 vote last week.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

It will regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets can do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

Officially, betting won’t be allowed until sometime during the early half of 2024. A big concern many have with sports betting, or gambling, is the potential to become addicted to it.

The bill says $2 million annually will go to the Department of Health and Human Services for gambling education and treatment programs.

That money will come from taxes collected from bets.

Gambling addiction services are available in N.C. Those in need can call (877) 718-5543 or visit this website.

