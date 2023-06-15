NC drumline takes on Michael Jackson in memorable video

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina band channeled the “King of Pop” for a memorable video.

The Spartan Thunder-Smithfield Selma High School Drumline out of Smithfield did a Michael Jackson-inspired performance, incorporating everything from costumes to his iconic dance moves to pull it off.

The band is no stranger to themes over the years; they have done everything from Star Wars to James Brown.

The band’s director said it took them about three to four months to get their performance together.

Watch the full performance here.

