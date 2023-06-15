PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: One hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, officials say.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting on North College Street.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

