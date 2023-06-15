Medic: One hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, officials say.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting on North College Street.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for more updates on this breaking story as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.