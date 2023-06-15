PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged after two juveniles die by drug overdoses in Gaston County

Police said Sage Perry Wright sold fentanyl to the juveniles prior to their deaths.
Sage Perry Wright
Sage Perry Wright(Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged after two juveniles died due to drug overdoses in Gaston County earlier this year.

According to the Belmont Police Department, officers responded to an unspecified location where a family member found the two juveniles unconscious on Jan. 10.

Police said they were taken to the emergency room, but both died due to apparent overdoses.

In an ensuing investigation, detectives determined that 21-year-old Sage Perry Wright sold fentanyl to the juveniles before their deaths.

Autopsies and toxicology reports confirmed that they died from overdoses of illegal drugs.

Following the investigation, Belmont Police and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office brought charges against Wright, charging him with conspiracy to sell and deliver, and death by distribution.

He was already in the Gaston County Jail when the charges were filed.

Due to the victims being juveniles, police did not release their names or ages.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

