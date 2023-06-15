PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Local pastors react to Southern Baptist Convention action on women in pastoral roles

There are nearly 2.5 million Southern Baptists in the Carolinas.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week at its annual convention, delegates, or Messengers, at the Southern Baptist Convention upheld a ban on having women to serve as pastors, and rejected appeals of two churches that were expelled for having women pastors.

The SBC is the country’s largest protestant denomination and has nearly 2 and half million members in the Carolinas.

“The Bible clearly states in 1 Timothy and Titus that that role is reserved for a male. That being said I think the convention got it absolutely correct,” said Gray Clayton, pastor at Milford Hills Baptist Church in Salisbury. “That doesn’t mean that a woman’s role is less than. Women are very important to the church.”

“I think God has called men and women to serve in ministry roles and I think God has enabled and equipped men and women to do that very faithfully and effectively,” said Dr. Tom Cabaniss, pastor at First Baptist Church in Kannapolis. “In Baptist life autonomy rests within the local congregation and the authority and autonomy go upward to state and national bodies only to the degree that churches are willing to grant that.”

Both pastors closely watched what was happening this week at the annual convention.

With the 9,437-to-1,212 vote, delegates denied appeals made by two churches, including Rick Warren’s Saddleback church, after being expelled for having women pastors. Messengers also made a preliminary vote to amend the constitution that the SBC “affirms, appoints, or employs only men as any kind of pastor or elder.”

First Baptist Kannapolis has a woman on staff now.

“God does call men to ministry, but God does call women to ministry as well and we need to allow local churches to know how God is working and moving and where the Spirit is leading them to call staff members,” Cabaniss said. “I think the convention probably got it wrong in trying to mandate something to local churches scattered across America without knowing the background, the context, the needs of those congregations and probably also ignoring the fact that in many congregations, women are doing very effective and faithful ministry.”

Pastor Clayton and a majority of Messengers of the convention, hold to what he says is Biblical authority.

“I think it was absolutely the correct call to make because as Christians we should believe in Biblical authority. We should believe in standing on the precepts of this Bible and the role of pastor is reserved for a male,” Clayton added. “That was something that we were very concerned about because the Baptist Faith and Message clearly states it and we want the Southern Baptist Convention to hold to that.”

Southern Baptist churches are autonomous, meaning they have the authority to do what they want. The convention can’t tell them what to do, but it can decide which churches are “not in friendly cooperation,” the official language used for an expulsion.

