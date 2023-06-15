PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Leaders looking to reimagine millions of square feet in empty Uptown office space

Charlotte Center City Partners said there is between 8-10 million square feet of vacant space.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the country tries to pull ahead from the economic impacts of the pandemic, downtowns across the country are faced with a growing problem - empty office space.

Uptown Charlotte is one of the places seeing millions of square feet in space going unused as companies have shifted to hybrid and work-from-home models.

“There is just a lack of people in and around the space in certain offices areas,” Dejah Johnson, who works in Uptown, said.

Numbers from Charlotte Center City Partners show Charlotte’s uptown has about 30 million square feet in total office space.

About 8-10 million square feet, or 35 percent of the total floor space, is available for lease. Center City Partners said a healthy vacancy rate ranges from 16-17 percent.

Right now, companies are at a crossroads at filling offices, juggling hybrid work and work-from-home positions, not knowing what to do with the unused space.

“It’s a challenge that all downtowns are facing and Charlotte is one of the largest cities in the country,” James LaBar, the SVP of Economic Development for Charlotte Center City Partners, said. “We’re not immune to that challenge.”

While available office space is higher than expected in Uptown – the workforce continues to be solid.

There are roughly 100,000 jobs within Uptown according to Charlotte Center City Partners.

WBTV asked Uptown workers what would fit better in those vacant spaces.

“It would be a wise reuse if they could come up with a way to develop it to be residential and attractive at the same time,” Jason Hartigan, who used to work Uptown, said.

Hartigan also said he would live in Uptown if there were more apartments, as he would rather live and work in the same place.

“Uptown is primarily based on finance, different buildings, it would be cool to have more open space for creatives in that sense,” Johnson said. “Whether that be food, different art, educational buildings for K-12, higher education.”

Other options include retail, medical space, the arts, and modernizing older office buildings.

“With our mix of private public and philanthropic sectors, we’re really hopeful that that magic sauce can come across in reimagining those vintage spaces,” LaBar said.

People working in Uptown are hopeful for the best when it comes to filling vacant space.

“There’s an opportunity for growth in uptown Charlotte, and it just depends on how the city wants to utilize the space,” Johnson said.

Charlotte Center City Partners said it plans to hold a design contest with architectures, developers and building owners to figure out the best use for the older and vacant office space.

If office buildings are transitioned to residential, the organization said it will take time and a lot of money to change the buildings.

