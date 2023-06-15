‘Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas’ returns for its 26th year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the longest-running Juneteenth celebrations in the country is getting underway in Charlotte.

This will be the 26th year for the “Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas” in Plaza Midwood. It kicks off Thursday, June 15, with the annual cultural camp that’s catered to children.

It’s just one of the many things that organizers have planned over the next three days.

This is the largest and oldest Juneteenth festival in the Carolinas. House of Africa takes pride in making every year special. This year they are planning to honor Judge Shirley Fulton, who passed away earlier this year. She was the first black woman to hold a superior court seat in North Carolina.

Throughout the weekend there will be music, vendors and food from around the world. Organizers also are planning a freedom and unity march to encourage peace on Saturday morning.

The celebration runs from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18.

The festival is free and welcomes kids 5 through 17 for the kickoff at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary School.

Visit the festival’s website for a complete list of activities and times.

