A few chances for showers and thunderstorms, end of the week looks great

Most of the weekend looks dry and warm but Sunday could see scattered storms
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds plus a chance for thunderstorms.

Today: Sct. showers & t-storms mainly south of I-85

Friday: Isolated t-storms, partly cloudy

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, sct. storms late.

Most areas will stay dry but south of I-85, closer to a stalled out front, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

For the overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. On Friday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy and warmer conditions with highs near 90 degrees.

Most of the weekend looks dry and warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week continues to look unsettled with more showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday; highs will top out in the low to 80s. Wednesday and Thursday widespread showers and storms look likely with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

