Examining potential impacts of NC transgender athlete bill on students in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bill known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is designed to prevent transgender students born as males from playing on women’s teams at the middle, high school and collegiate level in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Senate approved the House version of the bill Wednesday morning.

“The impetus of my journey with it is to protect women,” Republican Senator Vickie Sawyer, who represents portions of Mecklenburg and Iredell counties, said to lawmakers.

Senator Sawyer says the bill is a direct response to the NCHSAA handbook, which says students are eligible to participate in sports based on gender identity if their gender identity request is approved.

This bill states that “athletic teams designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.”

People on both sides of the issue spoke in Raleigh, including UNC’s former women’s basketball coach Syliva Hatchell.

“I recruited and gave scholarships to 3 or 400 females during my career,” Hatchell said. “If transgenders are allowed to play, they will take scholarships away from female athletes, it’s just plain and simple.”

Groups like the NC Values and NC Faith & Freedom Coalition support the bill.

“We are encouraged by today’s vote which protects both grade school and college female athletes from being forced to play against biological males, who without question have significant physical advantages,” said NC Values Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald. “It’s time for North Carolina to ensure all student female athletes have a level playing field, and their rights under Title IX are upheld.”

WBTV reached out to school districts to see how this would impact families in the greater Charlotte area.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Union County and Cabarrus County Schools told WBTV they follow the NCHSAA handbook.

They also told WBTV that there have been no cases of transgender athletes reported at any of the districts.

“There aren’t a lot of trans people which is even more of an argument against why are we creating 300 bills across the country against such a small portion of our population?” Sarah Mikhail, the executive director of Time Out Youth, said.

Time Out Youth offers resources for LGBTQ youth in Charlotte.

While the numbers are small, she says she has seen sports help LGBTQ students and believes this bill would hurt them.

“Sports have been a place that felt like they could be winners, and that potentially being taken away feels like another place that’s being removed from them,” she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Equality NC told WBTV:

“We’re deeply disappointed to see the continued advancement of HB 574. This bill will harm transgender students. Transgender kids already experience unsafe and unwelcoming environments, and bad policies like this only put their physical and mental health at further risk. If lawmakers want to make NC better for women’s sports, they should focus on increased funding and protecting athletes from harassment and abuse, not bullying a tiny minority of trans athletes.”

The bill passed unanimously to move forward and it will now go back to the rules committee.

Lawmakers also approved an amendment removing restrictions from females participating in male sports, to allow, for example, female kickers on men’s football teams.

