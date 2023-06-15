Chance for some scattered showers, storms late Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Scattered thunderstorms will pop up around the Charlotte area later today and perhaps again Friday.

The coverage, however, won’t be widespread.

No rain is in the forecast on Saturday and there may be just a late storm or two on Sunday.

There are better rain chances to come early next week.

