Chance for some scattered showers, storms late Thursday

The coverage, however, won’t be widespread.
There are better rain chances to come early next week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Scattered thunderstorms will pop up around the Charlotte area later today and perhaps again Friday.

No rain is in the forecast on Saturday and there may be just a late storm or two on Sunday.

