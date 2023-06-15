CATS light rail route reopened after fight onboard train in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has reopened its light rail route after a fight onboard a train car in the South End area on Thursday afternoon.

According to CATS, Blue Line service was suspended between the New Bern and Archdale stations along South Boulevard.

Due to police activity, LYNX Blue Line service has been suspended between New Bern and Archdale stations with a bus bridge in place. Appropriate personnel on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/dup2MR9aW8 — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) June 15, 2023

CATS officials said two passengers got into a verbal argument on train 305 when one person pulled the emergency stop handle, bringing the train to stop and opening the doors.

After the train stopped, the argument turned physical and continued outside the train on the tracks.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CATS said no employees or bystanders were hurt in the incident.

Police detained one person in connection with the fight.

