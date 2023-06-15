PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CATS light rail route reopened after fight onboard train in South End

The transit system said the light rail is closed along South Boulevard.
The transit system said the light rail is closed along South Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has reopened its light rail route after a fight onboard a train car in the South End area on Thursday afternoon.

According to CATS, Blue Line service was suspended between the New Bern and Archdale stations along South Boulevard.

CATS officials said two passengers got into a verbal argument on train 305 when one person pulled the emergency stop handle, bringing the train to stop and opening the doors.

After the train stopped, the argument turned physical and continued outside the train on the tracks.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CATS said no employees or bystanders were hurt in the incident.

Police detained one person in connection with the fight.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery
Greggory Gerald Warner was charged with first-degree murder following the alleged assault.
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

Latest News

The BBB is warning of a new scam that popped up in late April.
Scammers targeting apartment hunters with phony credit checks
Local pastors react to Southern Baptist Convention action on women in pastoral roles
Grandmother accused of concealing child's death pleads not guilty
Scammers targeting apartment hunters with phony credit checks
CATS closes portion of light rail route after fight onboard train in South End