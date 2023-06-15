PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline

Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on...
Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – By the time it takes you to read this sentence, Guinness World Records Hall of Famer Max Park would have finished solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube.

According to Guinness, the 21-year-old solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.

The organization said he shaved .34 seconds off the previous record set by Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park holds several other speedcubing records, according to Guinness, including both the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes.

His parents told Guinness cubing has been a good therapy to help with his autism.

Park has become an official ambassador for Rubik’s and a prominent figure in the cubing community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Greggory Gerald Warner was charged with first-degree murder following the alleged assault.
Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families