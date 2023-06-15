18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police released the name of one of the suspects taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday night along Ocean Boulevard.

Elijah Bates, 18, of Concord, N.C. is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, unlawful carry of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

Myrtle Beach police also arrested two juveniles.

One faces charges of discharging of a firearm within city limits, possession of a pistol by person’s unlawful and simple possession of marijuana. The second minor is charged with possession of a pistol by person’s unlawful and simple possession of marijuan.

Both juveniles have been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called just before 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting near the Atlantica Resort.

According to the report, no one was hurt.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-010030.

