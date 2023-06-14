Warm temperatures, sunshine in store for Thursday with chance for late storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast on Thursday, with a continued chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds, isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday: Lower rain chances, warm temps.

Father’s Day: Warm and humid, few thunderstorms.

Tonight we will have the chance for a few thunderstorms into the early overnight hours, then expect partly cloudy skies with lows down into the lower 60s.

Thursday's highs (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look mainly dry. If we do see any storms it will likely be during the afternoon hours Thursday and Saturday.

Temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend.

Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible, mainly on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s both days.

Next week may bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures, likely running below-normal yet again.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

