Storm chances increase after a dry Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a very dry Tuesday, the thunderstorm chances around the Charlotte area inch up a bit this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.

There will be a few more storms in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances increase again Sunday and hold next week.

