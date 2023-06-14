Storm chances increase after a dry Tuesday
Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a very dry Tuesday, the thunderstorm chances around the Charlotte area inch up a bit this afternoon.
There will be a few more storms in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday and Saturday.
Storm chances increase again Sunday and hold next week.
