PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Storm chances increase after a dry Tuesday

Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.
There will be a few more storms in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday and Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a very dry Tuesday, the thunderstorm chances around the Charlotte area inch up a bit this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.

There will be a few more storms in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances increase again Sunday and hold next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Sara Ramsey is seen here with her daughter Cherokee. She talked about an attempted kidnapping...
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont

Latest News

Storm chances increase after a dry Tuesday
storms
Thunderstorms in Wednesday’s forecast as temperatures stay warm
Warmer weather with a chance of rain on the way
Thunderstorms in Wednesday forecast as temperatures stay warm