South Main Book Company hosts “Hope in Turbulent Times,” July 23 conversation with author, Sister Simone Campbell

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - South Main Book Company in Salisbury has partnered with the Understanding US Initiative this summer to host Simone Campbell, the author of Hunger for Hope and A Nun on the Bus .

Join Sister Simone Campbell and members of our community in conversation as she seeks to understand what holds us together in these turbulent times.

“What gives you hope? What brings people together in Salisbury? This event is a conversation where we’ll spend time listening, understanding, and discussing how we can bring healing to our community,” said Alissa Redmond, owner of South Main Book Company.

Sister Simone Campbell is a religious leader, attorney, author and recipient of a 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor. She has spent her life and career traveling to communities and learning about where hope lives and what brings people together.

RSVP on Eventbrite for this July 23rd event, to happen from 5 to 6:30pm at South Main Book Company. Link is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-in-turbulent-times-a-conversation-with-sister-simone-campbell-tickets-655043180787

Learn more about the Understanding US Initiative by visiting https://www.letsunderstand.us/

