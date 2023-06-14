Rowan-Cabarrus Community College FBLA-Collegiate members win awards at state leadership conference

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Members of the Rowan-Cabarrus Future Business Leaders of America – Collegiate Chapter recently captured six awards at the annual state leadership conference.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Rowan-Cabarrus Future Business Leaders of America – Collegiate Chapter recently captured six awards at the annual state leadership conference. They competed against 152 students from 17 colleges and universities across North Carolina.

The Rowan-Cabarrus delegation consisted of students Caleb Schell, Jeremy Post, Ebony McGhee, Destiny Davis and Kristen “Allie” Koonts, along with two advisers, Brad Scott and Chad Nichols.

Caleb Schell and Jeremy Post captured first place in the Accounting Case category, and Ebony McGhee placed first in Client Service. Schell also won first in Foundation of Accounting. Destiny Davis won third place in Client Service, Kristen “Allie” Koonts won third in Business Presentation, and Jeremy Post won fourth in Impromptu Speaking. Schell, Post and McGhee will compete at the national competition in Atlanta this summer.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Chapter received the Legacy Leadership Chapter Award and the Gold Seal Chapter Award, along with first place for Largest Percentage Increase in Membership, second place for Largest Number Increase in Membership, and second in Professional Division Membership. The chapter also was recognized for its contributions to scholarship and general funds.

Jeremy Post, who served as 2022-2023 N.C. Vice President of Membership, was elected as the 2023-2024 Vice President of Communications for the state. Chad Nichols serves as the state Administrative Services Director and is a member of the Awards Program Committee.

Colleges and universities in attendance included Appalachian State University, Barton College, Campbell University, Catawba College, Central Carolina Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Durham Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Gardner-Webb University, Guilford Technical Community College, Isothermal Community College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Stanly Community College, University of Mount Olive, UNC Chapel Hill, Wake Technical Community College and Western Carolina University.

“We thank these accomplished students for representing Rowan-Cabarrus so well,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “They have done an outstanding job, and we are proud of their performance, professionalism and dedication.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

