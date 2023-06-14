Police: Man stole $2K worth of LEGOs from Hickory Target

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police are trying to find a man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of LEGOs from a Target

According to a police report, it happened at the store off Catawba Valley Boulevard, not far from Interstate 40, on June 8.

In Hickory, security cameras captured the suspect in the Target store theft. He’s seen walking out with two carts filled with LEGOs.

One cart appears to show six LEGO Star Wars sets, while another is filled with an unknown number of toys.

It’s a trend that is actually happening nationally.

A quick Google search found dozens of stories across the country where this is happening. That’s because some of these sets are limited editions and can be resold on sites like eBay for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Out in California, police believe they’ve arrested a man who might be responsible for stealing more than $30,000 worth of LEGOs.

Anyone with information on the Hickory theft is asked to give police a call.

