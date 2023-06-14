Police investigating death after body found near Gastonia railroad tracks

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found along railroad tracks in Gastonia on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street around 6:23 p.m.

Police have not yet said how the person died, but are calling the situation a death investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Also Read: Police: 2 charged for murder of Gastonia man, 1 extradited from Wisconsin

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.