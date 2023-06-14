PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating death after body found near Gastonia railroad tracks

The body was discovered between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street.
Gastonia Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks on Wednesday...
Gastonia Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks on Wednesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found along railroad tracks in Gastonia on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street around 6:23 p.m.

Police have not yet said how the person died, but are calling the situation a death investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Also Read: Police: 2 charged for murder of Gastonia man, 1 extradited from Wisconsin

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged

Latest News

Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility
How transgender student athlete bill could impact students in Charlotte area
Gov. Cooper signs N.C. sports betting bill into law
NCDOT says Huntersville intersection has been improved by recent changes