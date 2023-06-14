Police investigating death after body found near Gastonia railroad tracks
The body was discovered between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found along railroad tracks in Gastonia on Wednesday evening, police said.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street around 6:23 p.m.
Police have not yet said how the person died, but are calling the situation a death investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
