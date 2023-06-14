Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – City leaders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to make roads in the Queen City safer.

Albemarle Road near Reddman Road in east Charlotte is a stretch of highway the city and police have deemed part of the High Injury Network - streets where they see the most serious or deadly crashes.

A big part of that is because of speeding.

On Tuesday, police set up an operation along Albemarle Road and another along WT Harris Boulevard. According to the CMPD, officers made 88 stops and handed out 114 citations.

Today, CMPD’s Motor Unit held a speed operation on Albemarle Road & E. WT Harris Boulevard, two locations identified as High Injury Networks by @VisionZeroNC. Officers made a total of 88 stops, issuing 114 citations. #NCVisionZero pic.twitter.com/SJbkYLskcG — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 13, 2023

It’s part of the Vision Zero effort, which aims to eliminate traffic- and pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2030.

Besides the enforcement operations, the city has installed more street lights, safer crosswalks and other preventative technology designed to slow down drivers.

WBTV is reaching out to CMPD to see if more of these enforcement operations will be expected through the summer.

