Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
It aims to eliminate traffic and pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2030.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – City leaders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to make roads in the Queen City safer.
Albemarle Road near Reddman Road in east Charlotte is a stretch of highway the city and police have deemed part of the High Injury Network - streets where they see the most serious or deadly crashes.
A big part of that is because of speeding.
On Tuesday, police set up an operation along Albemarle Road and another along WT Harris Boulevard. According to the CMPD, officers made 88 stops and handed out 114 citations.
It’s part of the Vision Zero effort, which aims to eliminate traffic- and pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2030.
Besides the enforcement operations, the city has installed more street lights, safer crosswalks and other preventative technology designed to slow down drivers.
WBTV is reaching out to CMPD to see if more of these enforcement operations will be expected through the summer.
