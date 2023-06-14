PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative

It aims to eliminate traffic and pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2030.
Albemarle Road near Reddman Road is a stretch of highway the city and police have deemed part of the High Injury Network.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – City leaders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to make roads in the Queen City safer.

Albemarle Road near Reddman Road in east Charlotte is a stretch of highway the city and police have deemed part of the High Injury Network - streets where they see the most serious or deadly crashes.

A big part of that is because of speeding.

On Tuesday, police set up an operation along Albemarle Road and another along WT Harris Boulevard. According to the CMPD, officers made 88 stops and handed out 114 citations.

It’s part of the Vision Zero effort, which aims to eliminate traffic- and pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2030.

Besides the enforcement operations, the city has installed more street lights, safer crosswalks and other preventative technology designed to slow down drivers.

Related: ‘Vision Zero’ plan proposes speeding cameras in Charlotte, looks to end traffic deaths by 2030

WBTV is reaching out to CMPD to see if more of these enforcement operations will be expected through the summer.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Sara Ramsey is seen here with her daughter Cherokee. She talked about an attempted kidnapping...
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont

Latest News

Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
Utility crews working to restore power have blocked part of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues
Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation