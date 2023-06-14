Pedal-Pushing Principal Chasity Szabo Best in Class at Cook Out Summer Shootout bus race

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven local principals were put to the test during Round 2 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout, but only one was able to make the grade in the fan-favorite School Spirit Night school bus race at America’s Home for Racing.

Northwest Cabarrus Middle School Principal Chasity Szabo made her return to the frontstretch quarter-mile and found her way to the top of the class when the checkered flag flew.

From the drop of the green flag, Szabo and Mount Pleasant High School Principal Lacee Jacobs battled head-to-head for the valedictorian spot.

Lap 1 was completed without a fault but as Lap 2 came around, all buses kicked it into high gear. Both Szabo and Jacobs found their chariots on two wheels around Turn 1, with the Mount Pleasant clunker missing the mark and leaving room for the two-ton Bradford Prep machine to move up the charts.

Bradford Prep Principal Chris Locke cut in line and made his way to second in his Hubba Bubba pink bus.

In the closing laps, Szabo held her lead, with Locke and his “Bears’' clawing at her wheels. Graduating to the winners’ circle, she kept her lime green machine at the head of the class and put her name in the books as the champion of the 2023 Cook Out Summer Shootout School Bus Race.

“I knew he was behind me so I made sure they stayed there,” Szabo said about the competitors behind her. “They will never forget the day they raced the Titans.”

After the race, the final two finishers – Harold E. Winkler Principal Rebecca Phillips and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic’s Tyler Kulp – found themselves in detention, and earned a pie in the face for their performance.

Young Lions

The Young Lions feature let out the roar and rumble as Jackson Denton studied his competition and made his way to the top of the leaderboard, taking the checkered flag.

The race started with young pupils Cole Robie and Neal Dulin at the helm; however, distractions from the back of the class brought out three cautions, giving Jackson Denton his shot at the front. A late restart gave Denton, who had kept his nose in the books and his car in contention, the chance to take the lead and ultimately the checkered flag.

Keeping the students on their wheels, the top three drivers gave the class one heck of a presentation in winning.

“Be smart, keep your nose clean, try to keep them off your bumper, be patient – that’s how you win a race,” Denton said of his race-winning strategy.

NEXT UP:

Automotive beauties take over the frontstretch on Tuesday, June 20, as Classic Car Night takes over America’s Home for Racing during Round 3 of Cook Out Summer Shootout. Fans are invited to cruise into America’s Home for Racing for a night of breathtaking cars, friendly competition and electrifying racing. Local car enthusiasts are invited to bring their classic or custom cars for one FREE entry. Fans will vote for their favorite classic and modern car.

TICKETS: Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

