Overturned commercial vehicle closes S. York Road in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned commercial vehicle has closed a portion of South York Road in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, South York Road (U.S. 321) is closed between Jackson Street and West 12th Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the crash, officers said.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours for debris cleanup and utility pole repair.

According to Gastonia Police, drivers should watch for traffic diversion directions.

