No injuries reported after CATS bus involved in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus was involved in a crash in west Charlotte on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Freedom Drive, between Toddville Road and Bradford Drive, around 9 p.m.

A WBTV crew at the scene spotted a dark-colored SUV that appeared to hit the bus, numbered 1021, right behind the left-rear tire.

The SUV had heavy front-end damage and left the back of the bus with visible damage as well.

CATS said there were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the collision.

Medic said nobody was hurt in the crash.

It is unclear how the incident unfolded.

CATS said the crash is under investigation.

Related: Passenger recounts Charlotte bus shooting that left driver, suspect hurt

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.