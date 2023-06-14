NCDOT says Huntersville intersection has been improved by recent changes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a traffic story WBTV has been covering since last November, and now there is an update.

After a lot of complaints from drivers and its own investigation, NCDOT says it made changes to the intersection of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville. NCDOT now says that since it made changes there, it has received no complaints from drivers.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of close calls, I’ve definitely been a part of them sometimes,” driver Tara Peace said in November.

“We take these very seriously, so it is a top priority for us,” said NCDOT division 10 traffic engineer Zach Gardner said in November.

NCDOT concluded that change was needed.

“We have made some updates late last year based on the traffic volumes at the intersection – they were high enough to warrant some modifications,” NCDOT told WBTV. “Previously on Mt. Holly Huntersville, vehicles would have a green light to go through. Now, drivers have a flashing yellow arrow to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left, or a protected green arrow to turn left. There will also be a protected right turn for drivers coming from side streets to Mt. Holly Huntersville.”

Has it helped? Drivers had mixed reactions to that question.

“Actually yeah,” said Devin Palmer. “See, as of right now as of 12 o’clock everybody is getting ready to go to lunch and there’s no line there right now, so, guess so.”

“The changes that they’ve made haven’t really affected it,” said driver Donna Harris. “It’s still a dangerous intersection. The problem is they don’t have the turn lanes…until they have turn lanes, it’s going to be a nightmare.”

It is a very busy intersection, more so during the school year with several schools and new neighborhoods within a mile. More development is on the way, too, and that will mean more traffic.

Donna Harris is hopeful that the scope of the development and the added traffic will mean even more changes could be on the way to this intersection.

“I think it’s going to be absolutely fantastic once these new developments get off the ground here. There’s several slated pretty much for all the corners plus the new distribution center and CATS terminal over there,” Harris said. “Yes there’s going to be more traffic but that also means they are going to correct the roads properly to be able to handle more people.”

NCDOT added that for now, no more changes are planned, but added “if any development happens in the future, that may change.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.