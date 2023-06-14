PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged after allegedly hitting wife’s head on bathtub

Jason Wayne Hendrix, 41, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces charges after an alleged domestic disturbance in which he reportedly assaulted his wife.

Jason Wayne Hendrix, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held without bond in the Rowan Co. Detention Center.

According to the report, on Wednesday morning, Hendrix assaulted his wife by “hitting her head on the bathtub.”

Investigators say there were children present at the time. The victim’s mother was called to come and get the children. Hendrix then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Deputies then went to the home of Hendrix’ parents, but did not find him there. They did get arrest warrants and eventually located and charged him.

