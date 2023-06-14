Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to be in Charlotte Wednesday morning to sign the sports betting bill into law.

According to the governor’s office, Cooper will sign the bill at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown Charlotte.

It comes after House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with the state House with a 69-44 vote last week.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

It will regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets can do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

