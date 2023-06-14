PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law

House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through the House last week with a 69-44 vote.
Gov. Roy Cooper is set to sign the sports betting bill into law on Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is set to sign the sports betting bill into law on Wednesday.(WNCN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to be in Charlotte Wednesday morning to sign the sports betting bill into law.

According to the governor’s office, Cooper will sign the bill at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown Charlotte.

It comes after House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with the state House with a 69-44 vote last week.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

It will regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets can do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

Previous coverage:

N.C. sports betting bill passes House vote, one step left before it becomes law

After failed attempts in 2022 lawmakers double down on legalizing sports betting

The proposed bill has already passed in the House.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Sara Ramsey is seen here with her daughter Cherokee. She talked about an attempted kidnapping...
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont

Latest News

Sister Simone Campbell is a religious leader, attorney, author and recipient of a 2022...
South Main Book Company hosts “Hope in Turbulent Times,” July 23 conversation with author, Sister Simone Campbell
Members of the Rowan-Cabarrus Future Business Leaders of America – Collegiate Chapter recently...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College FBLA-Collegiate members win awards at state leadership conference
Police said this man stole $2,000 worth of LEGOs from a Hickory Target store.
Police: Man stole $2K worth of LEGOs from Hickory Target
Catawba has also received special recognition in the fields of Business and Education, for its...
Catawba College honored as a 2023-2024 College of Distinction