Fire of “undetermined” cause claims Granite Quarry gazebo

The heavily damaged gazebo has been removed.
The heavily damaged gazebo has been removed.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The gazebo that used to be in a small natural area beside the F & M Bank in Granite Quarry is no longer there, and the place where it stood is now marked by scorched and blackened earth and pine needles.

The gazebo caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called just after 5:00 p.m. They arrived quickly, but the gazebo was heavily damaged.

Granite Quarry Fire Chief Jason Hord told The Salisbury Post that “It’s very odd that a gazebo would catch fire by itself.”

The gazebo has now been removed.

Anyone with information, or anyone with any video if the fire is encouraged to contact Granite Quarry Police at 704-279-2952.

