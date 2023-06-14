Few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon/evening hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon and evening hours, one or two of which may be strong.

Today : Cool start, warm finish, late storm risk

Friday and Saturday : Lower rain chances, warm temps

Father’s Day: Warm and humid, few thunderstorms

First Alert: There's not a big trigger for thunderstorms today around the #CLT area until perhaps very late in the day - and most of that is probably centered on the Piedmont. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SM2EAxtoRu — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 14, 2023

Highs will top out in the middle 80s this afternoon and the humidity level will be a little higher.

Look for it to be partly cloudy and not quite as cool tonight after the storms die down; lows will fall back down to the lower 60s.

Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look mainly dry. Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

First Alert: After a very dry Tuesday, the thunderstorm chance around #CLT inches up a bit this afternoon. There will be a few more in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday & Saturday. Storm chances increase again Sunday & hold next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ab6zoPnSMw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 14, 2023

The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible, mainly on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s on both days.

Next week may bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures, likely running below normal yet again.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

