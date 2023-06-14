PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon/evening hours

Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.
There will be a few more storms in the area Thursday, followed by very low chances Friday and Saturday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon and evening hours, one or two of which may be strong.

  • Today: Cool start, warm finish, late storm risk
  • Friday and Saturday: Lower rain chances, warm temps
  • Father’s Day: Warm and humid, few thunderstorms

Highs will top out in the middle 80s this afternoon and the humidity level will be a little higher.

Look for it to be partly cloudy and not quite as cool tonight after the storms die down; lows will fall back down to the lower 60s.

Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look mainly dry. Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible, mainly on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s on both days.

Next week may bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures, likely running below normal yet again.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Sara Ramsey is seen here with her daughter Cherokee. She talked about an attempted kidnapping...
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont

Latest News

Storm chances increase after a dry Tuesday
storms
Thunderstorms in Wednesday’s forecast as temperatures stay warm
Warmer weather with a chance of rain on the way
Thunderstorms in Wednesday forecast as temperatures stay warm