Few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon/evening hours
Temperatures will top out around 84 degrees on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon and evening hours, one or two of which may be strong.
- Today: Cool start, warm finish, late storm risk
- Friday and Saturday: Lower rain chances, warm temps
- Father’s Day: Warm and humid, few thunderstorms
Highs will top out in the middle 80s this afternoon and the humidity level will be a little higher.
Look for it to be partly cloudy and not quite as cool tonight after the storms die down; lows will fall back down to the lower 60s.
Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look mainly dry. Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.
The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible, mainly on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s on both days.
Next week may bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures, likely running below normal yet again.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
