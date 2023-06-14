Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly beating his roommate to death at an Iredell County adult living center, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Heritage Place Adult Living Center on Eufola Road in Statesville after a June 2 assault.

Employees at the facility called 911 after finding one of the residents had been assaulted by a roommate. When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim unconscious after having been beaten in the head repeatedly with a blunt object.

The man, later identified by authorities as Mark Gray Leggette, 69, of Lincolnton, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. According to the sheriff’s office, he passed away on Friday, June 9, from his injuries.

The victim’s roommate, Greggory Gerald Warner, 61, of Winston-Salem, was immediately taken into custody following the assault, deputies said. Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree felony murder.

Warner is currently being held under no bond.

