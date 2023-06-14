Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people responsible for violent north Charlotte robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for a violent armed robbery in north Charlotte.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Doc and D’s Automotive Towing Service on Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. Surveillance footage shows four masked individuals rob the business with weapons.

Marcus Gregory, the owner of the auto shop, said he was at work when the incident happened.

“We was in here working and we backed a customers car out. When I turned around to go back in we had some guys with masks coming in with shotguns and pistols,” said Gregory in an interview with WBTV.

He said some of his colleagues were able to run from the business during the robbery, but the suspects confronted him and attacked him.

“They beat me and stomped me and hit me with the shotgun and brought me back in,” said Gregory. “When they was beating me with the shotgun, I mean I was just looking at this guy in his eyes like, ‘Lord please don’t shoot me. Please don’t shoot me. Please don’t shoot nobody.’”

Gregory still has wounds from the beating, including a busted lip that he said will need to be surgically repaired.

The attack hurt him physically and financially. He said money was stolen from him and his business.

“(They) took my wallets, my money and everything, went in the office and took everything in there,” said Gregory. “These guys had no remorse at all. I mean they beat an 87-year-old man out here in the parking lot with a shotgun.”

The business owner said he is hopeful that police will be able to identify the intruders who robbed his shop.

“I live a faith life. I got faith that they gonna get caught, all of them and anybody connected with it,” said Gregory.

Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police need the public’s help identifying the robbery suspects.

“We believe that these individuals, that this was not the first time that they had committed a crime like this, but we definitely want to get them identified before they have an opportunity to do something like this again,” explained Smith.

Anyone with information about the violent robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.