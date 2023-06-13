Women’s Business Summit to be held this week in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury business and mindset coach and motivational speaker will host a two-day women’s business summit, “Creating The Feminine Economy,” on June 15-16 at the James E. Strozier Event Center, 1301 E. Innes Street, Suite 101.

The event has been organized and will be hosted by Paula Bohland, the CEO of Paula Bohland Coaching in Salisbury.

The business summit will take on that important wealth-building question with events will be led by “barrier-breaking women across industries and generations,” said Bohland. Her message to women involves collaborating and co-creating.

The summit will coach women to step out of existing success models that they have been taught, she says. Instead, they will learn to examine and grow their lives and businesses by celebrating and using the gifts and abilities unique to women and their success journey as the basis for building wealth.

This process leads to women “building the feminine economy,” she adds. The summit will empower and unite women in business. Attendees are coming from as far away as Canada as well as various states and local communities surrounding Salisbury. Participants will hear from internationally known experts who have built their businesses using the feminine model of success.

Speakers will include:

Cindy Watson, founder of Women on Purpose, a TEDx international speaker, and the award-winning author of the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller, “The Art of Feminine Negotiation: How to Get What You Want from the Boardroom to the Bedroom;”

Evelyn Medina, award-winning owner of Mean Mug Coffee Co., with locations in Salisbury and Charlotte; Tonya Cross, internationally known artisan, coach and marketing consultant;

Dr. Nichole Sherrill-Jamison of Salisbury, author, real estate investor, life coach, and serial entrepreneur; and

Christine Williams, highly successful coach to coaches.

The schedule is Thursday, June 15, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., speakers; 5-7 p.m., premier networking event; and Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., “Exclusive Million Dollar Mastermind Event” (limited to 40 participants).

Bohland says that the speakers will provide practical guidance on how to use this significant moment to create a more equitable future with topics that include:

• Developing collaborations and partnerships needed to be a cornerstone of business growth.

• Creating a business with allowances and blending for family and significant relationships with the flexibility of being with loved ones when necessary.

• Recognizing that the “doing it alone” strategy and competition significantly harm women’s business development.

• Learning to use intuition, an attitude of receiving, and care for others as a guide for making decisions.

• Uniting with other focused women to create solutions as a group.

Once a woman reconnects with “the feminine journey of success,” using the strategies noted above, they are empowered, happier, fulfilled and open to experiencing true prosperity, Bohland says.

The summit will conclude with a premier networking event designed so that meaningful collaborations and lasting friendships are made for all women.

All participants will be inspired to collaborate, learn, create and make connections that immediately grow their businesses.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to support women living in developing countries.

“As a master business and mindset coach with more than 25 years of experience, I’ve helped thousands of women grow and thrive,” Bohland says of her own journey. “Throughout my journey as an entrepreneur, I struggled to find other female mentors and leaders who connected with my mission and way of doing business. Just a few years ago I was more than $500,000 in debt, living in a bad marriage, losing my home and eating one meal a day so I could feed my son. I was broke and broken — financially, emotionally and spiritually.

“I went on a walk to plan my death,” she continued. “I was going to commit suicide. On that walk, a miracle occurred. After experiencing the miracle, I gave myself one last chance to change it all. That decision resulted in a journey that ‘changed my mind.’ My mindset transformed from a focus on lack and complaining to that of extreme gratitude and abundance thinking. I did not make the transformation alone. During that journey, I received coaching and mentoring. I also studied and mastered the spiritual, universal laws that govern success, manifesting money and defined my own prosperity. Most importantly, I found a community of positively focused, loving women who supported and empowered me to live into my own greatness. As I changed my mind, everything else started to change. I felt better. My businesses were succeeding. I was making (and keeping) money. “Today all those debts are paid. I live an amazing life, run three successful businesses and own multiple homes (my friends call me a “mogul”). I have a favorite home which is at the beach, and you can find me there often since I work anywhere I please. I travel frequently, have tons of fun and really love life. I am a money-making, manifesting entrepreneur who wants you to become one, too.”

For more information and tickets to the summit, go to paulabcoaching.com/summit. Vendors and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.