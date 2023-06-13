PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say

The officers said they tried to speak with the woman before she became agitated and produced two knives.
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir...
State agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Lenoir Tuesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting in Lenoir Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Lenoir Police, officers responded to a call for a possible overdose at a home on Starcross Road.

When they arrived, officers tried to make contact with a woman at the home to determine if medical assistance would be required.

Scene video from the location where a woman was shot and killed by police in Lenoir

The officers said they tried to speak with the woman before she became agitated and produced two knives.

According to Lenoir Police, the officers asked her to drop the knives but the woman refused, leading to one of them using his Taser to disarm her.

“The woman dropped the weapons momentarily before retrieving them and charging at the officers with the knives in a narrow hallway of the home,” a news release stated.

According to department officials, officers perceived a lethal threat and one of them fired his service weapon, striking the woman.

The woman was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare Hospital in Lenoir, where she died from her injuries enroute, police said. Her name was not immediately available.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, according to the department. Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Community leaders, CMPD express need for change after violent weekend
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation

Latest News

Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say
.
“No end in sight,” Charlotte-Meck. animal shelter in desperate need of space
A fire damaged a home in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday morning.
Crews battle house fire in northwest Charlotte
Sara Ramsey is seen here with her daughter Cherokee. She talked about an attempted kidnapping...
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont