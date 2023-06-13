Woman shot, killed after threatening Lenoir officers with knives, officials say

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting in Lenoir Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Lenoir Police, officers responded to a call for a possible overdose at a home on Starcross Road.

When they arrived, officers tried to make contact with a woman at the home to determine if medical assistance would be required.

Scene video from the location where a woman was shot and killed by police in Lenoir

The officers said they tried to speak with the woman before she became agitated and produced two knives.

According to Lenoir Police, the officers asked her to drop the knives but the woman refused, leading to one of them using his Taser to disarm her.

“The woman dropped the weapons momentarily before retrieving them and charging at the officers with the knives in a narrow hallway of the home,” a news release stated.

According to department officials, officers perceived a lethal threat and one of them fired his service weapon, striking the woman.

The woman was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare Hospital in Lenoir, where she died from her injuries enroute, police said. Her name was not immediately available.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, according to the department. Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

