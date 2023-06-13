Trump indictments a “historic dynamic” according to Catawba College political scientist Dr. Michal Bitzer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The indictments against former President Trump have every political talking head spinning and may have many of you wondering, what does it all really mean, and what could happen?

It’s history. Many folks will remember watching the Watergate hearings and seeing the political turmoil that engulfed that president…and today, 50 years later, another president, another scandal, but that may be where the similarity ends.

“I think it’s historic dynamic that we have never seen in American political history. I think it’s a sad commentary on where our divisions now lie in terms of the politics,” said Catawba College political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer.

Presidents in peril, professing their innocence…

“The people have got to know whether their president is a crook, well, I am not a crook,” Richard Nixon said in 1973.

“I’m an innocent man, I’m an innocent person,” Donald Trump said last week.

Richard Nixon resigned before he could be forced out of office and was pardoned by President Ford before any charges could be filed. For Donald Trump, the charges have now come, along with the denials.

“I think the extremes have taken hold of this particular issue,” Bitzer added. “When we first and foremost have to recognize is that this is going through the standard legal process. An indictment was brought. We assume innocence until before found guilty. Donald Trump will have his day in court. He will be able to explain the situation. The prosecutors will have to make the case basically beyond a reasonable doubt and a jury of Trump’s peers will hold him ultimately hold him accountable for his actions or find him innocent and I think this is the process by which we have to let this play itself out.”

There are 37 felony counts that include willful retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The indictment doesn’t mean Trump is guilty. It does mean a grand jury found probable cause that a crime was committed.

The indictments don’t stop Donald Trump for seeking the office of president.

For his supporters, this is a partisan political witch hunt, for his opponents, they say “lock him up.”

“I think for those that look at this as an issue, the concern is are we talking about the process or are we talking about the actual issue of classified, national security related documents being left open? Are we more concerned about that or are we more concerned about necessarily the process by which this is unfolding ad that’s for them to make a determination,” Bitzer said. “I think that there’s a growing split right now. I think there are certainly those that have rallied behind the former president, and you will see that both among elected Republicans and also among the base of the Republican party, the voters, the most engaged for Republican party politics.”

Political scientist Bitzer says regardless of the outcome, he believes this is an example of equal justice under the law.

“It is historic in nature to have something like this unfold, but within our system of governance, this is what we have determined is the best way to determine innocence or guilt, and so I think for the average viewer, they should feel confidant that any person, whether a former president or somebody walking on the street, is afforded the same opportunity within our judicial system to prove their innocence or to be proven guilty,” Bitzer said.

There is federal prison time, between 5 and 20 years, for each of the charges against the former president, but that’s looking far down a road that has many twists and turns left before it reaches a final destination.

“The most extreme and most serious circumstance is if the president, who goes through a trial, is ultimately found guilty, could a sentence of imprisonment be handed down for these crimes,” Bitzer said. “I think that is indeed the most serious consequence of what we could see unfold over the next year, year and a half.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.