PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Thunderstorms in Wednesday forecast as temperatures stay warm

Wednesday will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours.
The weather is warming up but rain chances are also on the rise
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms could be in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the storm risk carrying over into Thursday as well before drying out into Friday.

  • Wednesday: Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms.
  • Midweek: Higher humidity, thunderstorm risk.
  • Father’s Day Weekend: Warm and humid, few storms.

After a pleasant evening, skies will be mostly clear and it will be comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Hourly rain chances Wednesday
Hourly rain chances Wednesday(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours, one or two of which may be strong. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon on Thursday, but Friday looks dry.

Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s to near 90° on Friday.

The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible both days, with slightly higher chances probably coming on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s both days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Community leaders, CMPD express need for change after violent weekend
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation

Latest News

Warmer weather with a chance of rain on the way
Sunny, pleasant temperatures for Tuesday after storms
Look for a sunny and pleasant Tuesday, with afternoon highs hitting the low 80s.
Sunny, pleasant temperatures for Tuesday after rounds of storms
Strong thunderstorms took down a large tree on Montezuma Trail in the Hickory Ridge area.
Thunderstorms down trees, leave thousands without power in east Charlotte