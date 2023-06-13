Thunderstorms in Wednesday forecast as temperatures stay warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms could be in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the storm risk carrying over into Thursday as well before drying out into Friday.

Wednesday: Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Midweek: Higher humidity, thunderstorm risk.

Father’s Day Weekend: Warm and humid, few storms.

After a pleasant evening, skies will be mostly clear and it will be comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Hourly rain chances Wednesday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will bring mixed clouds and sun with a few thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours, one or two of which may be strong. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon on Thursday, but Friday looks dry.

Highs Thursday will top out in the middle 80s again before inching up to the upper 80s to near 90° on Friday.

The holiday weekend will bring a typical bout of heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms possible both days, with slightly higher chances probably coming on Father’s Day. Seasonal afternoon readings will be well into the 80s both days.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

