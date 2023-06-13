PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspect in Kannapolis homicide arrested in South Carolina

Victim found shot to death on June 7, arrest made the following day
Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr., 48, of Kannapolis, has been charged with First Degree Murder.
Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr., 48, of Kannapolis, has been charged with First Degree Murder.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for a homicide in Kannapolis was arrested in Lancaster County, SC, according to Kannapolis Police.

Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr., 48, of Kannapolis, has been charged with the first degree murder of Willie Johnson, Jr., 48.

The incident was first reported on Wednesday, June 7, at 3:32 pm. Officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to 169 Beaumont Avenue to assist EMS with an unresponsive patient at the residence. Upon arrival, officers located Johnson, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

The investigation is being handled by Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

As a result of this investigation, Hinson Sr., was charged.  Hinson was located and arrested on Thursday in Lancaster, South Carolina by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held with no bond and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 (jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov) or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070 (areid@kannapolisnc.gov).

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public may also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders may qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

