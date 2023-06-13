Sunny, pleasant temperatures for Tuesday after rounds of storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The storms have moved out and a nice Tuesday is on tap.

The day is starting out with generally clear skies and temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Look for highs to climb into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a small chance of showers.

