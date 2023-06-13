PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunny, pleasant temperatures for Tuesday after rounds of storms

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The storms have moved out and a nice Tuesday is on tap.

The day is starting out with generally clear skies and temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Look for highs to climb into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a small chance of showers.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Dry weather returns Tuesday before storm chances return Wednesday
