SAFETY FIRST: Upcoming Walk to Prevent Elder Abuse

We talked to advocates and legal experts about the forms of elder abuse, and what we can all do... to put Safety First -- for our senior loved ones.
By Shevaun Bryan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Retirement should be a time of peace and relaxation. But unfortunately, seniors are specifically targeted and abused.

Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15 and AARP is teaming up with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for an event to spot and prevent elder abuse of all types. In addition to raising awareness, it also aims to break the stigma and reduce victim-shaming so abuse will be quickly reported.

The Walk for Awareness is Thursday, June 15, from 9 am-11 am at Freedom Park (1900 East Boulevard, Charlotte).

In its most severe cases -- elder abuse can be neglect or physical abuse. But often that abuse takes the form of financial exploitation.

Sometimes thieves pretend to be a long-lost grandchild, other times they pretend to be a romantic interest, but it frequently ends with the loss of significant amounts of money.

“In just the last year in the United States, over 92,000 older adults were victims of fraud, losing resulting in over $1.7 billion in losses,” said Rebecca Gilbert.

Why seniors? Experts say they are often more trusting, sometimes less tech-savvy, and retired, with more time to answer deceiving calls and emails, inadvertently making themselves susceptible.

Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Westerns District of North Carolina, says they often also have significant nest eggs saved up that are easily accessible.

“The impact can literally be detrimental to people who are no longer working and no longer have the ability to recoup the money that has been stolen,” said King.

Both King and Gilbert point out there is often embarrassment for seniors who fall victim to any kind of abuse, and often those victims choose not to report it or share it with family. But reporting it is key to not only stopping those responsible but also helping law enforcement stay abreast of any trends of elder abuse of any kind.

King points out these incidents are often isolated, and there are often clusters of victims suffering at the hands of the same person(s) that continue to victimize seniors because it often goes unreported.

It’s critical for loved ones to know the signs if an elderly loved one is being abused, financially or physically: things like seclusion and withdrawal.

Loved ones should maintain close contact with elderly loved ones, act on any physical, emotional, or behavioral changes, ask questions, and stay vigilant about avoiding becoming a victim.

Remember the rules of thumb for most scams

  • Don’t answer the phone unless you know who its coming from
  • Don’t open attachments/links in emails or text messages from senders you’re not sure of
  • If it’s too good to be true, it probably is
  • Don’t be afraid to just hang up

If you or someone you know has been a victim of elder fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833–FRAUD–11 or 833–372–8311.

Resources are available for everyone, not just AARP members, at AARP.org/fraud

