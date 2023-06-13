Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education member resigns

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Brian Hightower, a member of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education since 2020, announced his resignation through a letter read by Board Chairman Dean Hunter on Monday night.

Citing a commitment to his son’s baseball game, Hightower was not present during the meeting.

“I am officially resigning from my board seat,” Hunter read on behalf of Hightower, saying the date was May 26.

“I am doing this in pursuit of other personal goals. My time on the Board has been a great learning experience. I have enjoyed working with you (Hunter), and the Board. The entire Board is a great group with high standards and is always seeking what is best for the kids and our community. Thank you for the experience,” the letter said.

“This is Brian’s written, formal resignation that was sent to me on May 26,” Hunter said. “Obviously, he said, without going into great detail, he has personal goals that he is moving towards in his life and because of that he has chosen to resign from the Board. I think it’s worth acknowledging we certainly appreciate him.”

“Wish he could have been here tonight,” Hunter added. “We will try to have him back to honor and recognize him at some point. He’s been on the Board now going on two and a half years and has certainly been an advocate for students and for other in our staff, so we appreciate Brian and sorry to see him leave, but he has chosen to do that for his own personal reasons.”

Following a motion made by Hunter, the Board voted unanimously to accept Hightower’s resignation.

Hightower represented the East Rowan area. That seat on the Board is now vacant.

